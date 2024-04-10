Income Tax Bar Association celebrated its centenary

The Income Tax Bar Association Calcutta, celebrated its centenary at a function held in the Science City auditorium last week.

It is the oldest tax bar in the country. A documentary on the history of the association was shown at the function.

K M Dixit, principal chief commissioner of Income Tax, West Bengal and Sikkim was the special guest. Manoranjan Panigrahy, principal chief commissioner of income tax, Patna, Jharkhand and Bhubaneshwar was the guest of honour. The president of the association S K Tulsiyan gave the welcome address while J P Khaitan, senior advocate, Calcutta High Court was the chairman of the event. The association felicitated its veteran members, who are associated for more than 40 years. The programme was moderated by Himadri Mukhopadhyay, secretary of the association and Siddhartha Ray, joint secretary of the association.

