Films to sensitise people on social issues

A seminar titled, Understanding Films: A Paradigm Shift was held at Women’s College Calcutta, today.

It was organized by the Cine Club Women’s College Calcutta and the departments of English and psychology in collaboration with IQAC.

Two films were shown and they were Anoochharito (unuttered) and Nibhritochari (The solitary soul) conceptualized and directed by filmmaker Saurav Sarkar.

The first film reflected the untold pain of the broken soul of a lonely child and the second film attempted to remove stigmas related to old age.

Professor Anupama Chowdhury, principal of Women’s College Calcutta said such short films have healing effect. Sensitizing the students about these issues surely will lead to their holistic development and pave the path for a better tomorrow.

Mr Sarkar offered a frame-by-frame analysis of the movies.