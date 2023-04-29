Statewide water awareness campaign in Himachal Pradesh

To make the people aware of water quality and its conservation, a statewide water awareness campaign will be launched from May in Himachal Pradesh.

Disclosing this here on Friday, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that a water awareness campaign would be launched in the state from 1 May to 15 May.

“The village water sanitation committees, self-help groups, non-governmental organizations and departmental employees would sensitize the people about water conservation, besides organizing other awareness activities across the state,” he said.

The Jal Shakti Department would sensitize the local people through various programs with a view to create social awareness about water conservation and its judicious use in the summer season before the monsoon, he added.

He said that during the campaign, 13,670 water samples of various public water distribution systems and from two houses each in 9037 villages under delivery point would be tested in the laboratories.

Water samples from 12,975 schools and 13,327 Anganwadi centers would also be tested through field test kits, he informed.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that 27,340 public water distribution areas were being covered under the cleanliness survey under this campaign.

Apart from this, various programs based on water awareness, water resources, cleanliness surveys, school competitions, group discussions and cleanliness awareness would also be organized, he added.