Zakir Hussain’s family breaks silence on Instagram after funeral

Legendary tabla maestro Zakir Hussain was laid to rest at a San Francisco cemetery on Thursday, leaving a void in the world of music, and his family broke their silence today. They shared an emotional post on his official Instagram account for the first time since his passing.

The post featured a poignant black-and-white image of intertwined hands—Zakir Hussain’s family, his wife Antonia Minnecola’s, and their daughters Anisa and Isabella Qureshi’s.

Advertisement

Though undated, the photo resonated deeply with fans. The caption said, “Forever together in love,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Advertisement

The post drew an outpouring of love and admiration from fans and fellow musicians alike. Among those who responded were Hussain’s Shakti bandmate Shankar Mahadevan, artists Karsh Kale, Ankur Tewari, Hariharan, and Pakistani singer Ali Sethi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zakir Hussain (@zakirhq9)

Musician Salim Merchant reflected on Hussain’s profound influence, writing, “Everyone has a little bit of Ustad in them. You’ve inspired and will continue to inspire everyone.” Sitar virtuoso Anoushka Shankar commented simply, “Only love,” with three red heart emojis.

Fans also expressed their grief and gratitude in the comments. One user wrote, “Rest in peace master, your legacy and teachings will live on for generations. We will miss you.”

Another added, “Every single tabla student has a personal connection with him.” Many urged the family to continue sharing posts, emphasizing that “He will always live in everyone’s memories.”

At Hussain’s funeral, hundreds of admirers gathered to pay their respects. In a touching tribute, renowned percussionist Sivamani and other musicians played drums nearby, honoring the maestro’s unparalleled contribution to music.

Zakir Hussain, one of India’s most celebrated musicians, left an indelible mark over a career spanning six decades. He won four Grammy Awards, including three earlier this year at the 66th Grammy Awards. The son of tabla legend Ustad Alla Rakha, Hussain was also a recipient of India’s highest civilian honors: the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.