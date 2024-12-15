Zakir Hussain in real-life ‘Wah Taj’ moment: Old pic of tabla maestro resurfaces

The world of music has lost one of its brightest stars. Renowned tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain, celebrated for his extraordinary contribution to Indian classical music and ‘Wah Taj’, passed away on December 15, 2024, in the United States. He was 73 and had been battling heart-related ailments, as confirmed by his close friend and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia.

An old photograph of Zakir Hussain with his father and family at the Taj Mahal has resurfaced, with many people comparing it with his ‘Wah Taj’ dialogue.

He was the son of the legendary tabla maestro Ustad Alla Rakha, born on 9th March, 1951, in Mumbai. Starting quite young into this journey, his exceptional talent took him to the world in no time. Zakir was not only a master of the tabla but was a cultural ambassador who brought Indian classical music to international audiences.

A multi-talented man, Zakir Hussain’s legacy is more than music. He has collaborated with many brands, such as Tata Tea, for which he is popularly known for “Wah Taj.” He has also taught at several universities, including Princeton and Stanford. In 2022, Mumbai University conferred upon him an honorary Doctor of Law degree for his unmatched contribution to music.

Zakir Hussain’s personal life was as colorful as his music. He married Antonia Minnecola, a Kathak dancer and teacher who managed his career. They had two daughters, Anisa and Isabella. Anisa is a filmmaker after graduating from UCLA, and Isabella is studying dance in Manhattan.

He comes from a background which was very strong on music. His brothers, Taufiq and Fazal Qureshi, are established percussionists. But he faced serious tragedies too, losing one brother, Munawar, in early childhood and his sister, Razia, hours before their father died in 2000.

The maestro is gone, leaving behind an indelible void in the world of music. Tributes have come streaming in from across the globe-fans, fellow musicians, and leaders expressing their deep grief.