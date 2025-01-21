Yogesh Mahajan of ‘Shiv Shakti’ fame passes away at 44

Popular actor Yogesh Mahajan, known for his roles in TV shows like ‘Shiv Shakti’ and several Marathi films, passed away at the age of 44.

He was found unresponsive in his flat in Umargaon, Gujarat. The sudden demise occurred due to cardiac arrest, and despite being rushed to the hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Mahajan’s final rites were conducted on Monday morning at Gorai-2 crematorium in Borivali West, Mumbai, near Pragati High School. He is survived by his wife and a 7-year-old son.

Yogesh Mahajan gained fame for portraying Guru Shukracharya in the TV show ‘Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyag Tandav’. Over the years, he also appeared in popular television series such as ‘Adaalat’, ‘Jai Shri Krishna’, ‘Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat’, and ‘Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’.

His work in Marathi cinema further cemented his place as a versatile actor. He won the hearts of many with his performances.

According to reports, Yogesh Mahajan had to shoot for ‘Shiv Shakti’ but failed to show up on set. Concerned crew members visited his residence, where they found him unconscious. He was immediately taken to the hospital, but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The family released an official statement expressing their deep sorrow:

“It is with profound grief we would like to inform you about the sudden and untimely demise of our beloved Yogesh Mahajan. He left for his heavenly abode due to cardiac arrest on January 19, 2025. This unexpected loss has come as a devastating shock to the entire family, friends, and well-wishers.”

Mahajan’s untimely death has left his fans and colleagues in shock. Tributes poured in on social media, with many remembering him as a dedicated actor and a kind-hearted individual.