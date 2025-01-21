Francisco San Martin, ‘Days of our lives’ actor, dies at 39

Francisco San Martin, best known for his role as Dario Hernandez in the long-running soap opera ‘Days of Our Lives’, has tragically passed away at the age of 39.

According to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, the actor died by suicide at his Los Angeles home on January 16.

San Martin’s time on ‘Days of Our Lives’ spanned six months in 2011. He initially portrayed a petty thief, only for his character to later reveal himself as an officer investigating a cold case.

Eventually, his character moved to Argentina after a promotion, with actor Jordi Vilasuso later taking over the role from 2016 to 2017.

Beyond his work on ‘Days of Our Lives’, Francisco San Martin appeared in other notable projects, including a recurring role on ‘Jane the Virgin’. He starred opposite Gina Rodriguez in seasons three and four, portraying a character who shared a tumultuous relationship with Jane. His acting credits also include appearances in ‘Behind the Candelabra’ and ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’.

The news of his passing has sent shockwaves through Hollywood. Camila Banus, who played his on-screen sister Gabi in ‘Days of Our Lives’, shared an emotional tribute on Instagram.

“Pepe, what can I say but I love you and rest in peace, my friend,” she wrote, adding, “Love you mucho mucho mucho; I wish I had told you more.”

San Martin’s journey into acting began in children’s theater productions in Montana, where he grew up. As a teenager, he returned to Madrid, where he worked as a model and began honing his craft through acting classes. He eventually graduated and gained recognition in Spain’s stage, television, and film industries.

Fans and colleagues have been mourning his loss, sharing memories and heartfelt condolences. Many have praised his talent and the joy he brought to those who watched his performances.