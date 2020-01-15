Makar Sankranti has got B-Town in good spirits and young actor Shivaleeka Oberoi is enjoying the kite festival in all its glory. Sharing that Sankranti has always meant family fun, good food and a lot of kite flying for her, she reveals that she has chosen a green kite this year because the colour is associated with her childhood.

“I have always flown a green kite so the colour is special to me,” Shivaleeka said in a statement. Even as she juggles multiple shoots, Shivaleeka made sure to take out time to celebrate Sankranti this year.

“I love the festival of Makar Sankranti! I always look forward to it as it comes right after the New Year. I learned to fly a kite as a child from my father as I used to accompany him for Kite flying sessions. I am actually very good with the kite and can fly it high. The colors and sheer joy of flying a kite makes me look forward to this festival every year,” she further added.

Shivaleeka shared a video of herself on Instagram in which she is seen running with the green kite.

The actress was recently seen making her debut with Yeh Saali Aashiqui along with Vardhan Puri.

She has also been roped in to play Vidyut Jammwal’s love interest in her second film called Khuda Hafiz.

Yeh Saali Aashiqui received a positive response from the audiences while many critics appreciated the fresh take on the thriller genre.