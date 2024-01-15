Dil Jhoom: Vidyut-Nora’s sizzling chemistry in Crakk soundtrack

Breaking onto the scene this Monday, January 15, is the unveiling of the debut track from the musical repertoire of the much-anticipated film “Crakk – Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa.” Titled “Dil Jhoom,” this soft romantic melody is a bewitching showcase of the undeniable chemistry between the dynamic duo, Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi.

Embarking on a musical journey, “Dil Jhoom” is a reimagining of the popular track “Jhoom”. The song comes to life from Ali Zafar, with Tanishk Bagchi at the helm, infusing the composition. Gurpreet Saini contributes fresh and evocative lyrics, adding a layer of novelty to the enchanting melody. The mellifluous voices of Vishal Mishra and Shreya Ghoshal further breathe life into this soulful creation.

The accompanying music video unfolds as a visual spectacle, with Vidyut and Nora gracefully dancing through stunning international locales. Their electric chemistry becomes a visual metaphor, seamlessly intertwining with the romantic narrative of the film. “Dil Jhoom” emerges as a delightful fusion of auditory and visual elements, undoubtedly heightening the anticipation surrounding the movie.

Directed by Aditya Datt and jointly produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Abbas Sayyed, “Crakk – Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa” is poised to hit screens on February 23, 2024. The film promises a distinctive blend of sports and action. It features an ensemble cast that includes Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson.

Following the intrigue generated by the film’s teaser, the release of the first soundtrack, “Dil Jhoom,” adds a layer of excitement to the cinematic offering. The song positions it as a must-watch for audiences seeking a harmonious blend of romance and spectacle.