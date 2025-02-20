Chinese film ‘Ne Zha 2’ surpasses ‘Inside Out 2’ to become the biggest animated film of all time

In a highly impressive film, the Chinese animated film ‘Ne Zha 2’ has surpassed the whopping collection of ‘Inside Out 2’ to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time. As per the numbers released by ticketing platform Maoyan, the film has amassed 12.3 billion yuan ($1.69 billion) in global box office revenue. This makes it the eighth highest-grossing film of all time. Mounted on a budget of $80 million, the film has already emerged as a blockbuster.

Notably, the recent release boasts the numbers primarily just from its domestic collection. As the film slowly enters international screens, the numbers are likely going to escalate swiftly.

Advertisement

‘Ne Zha 2’ is the second chapter of the 2019 blockbuster. Inspired by the 16th-century Chinese novel ‘The Investiture of the Gods,’ the film focuses on a young hero with magical abilities. The young fighter defends the fortress town of Chentangguan. Yang Yu, also known as Jiaozi, has directed the title.

Advertisement

Additionally, it became the fastest-grossing animated film, reaching its record-breaking total in less than three weeks. Apart from emerging as the biggest animated film, the title also makes IMAX history. ‘Ne Zha 2’ is now the highest-grossing IMAX release in China with $106 million in earnings, surpassing ‘Avengers: Endgame’ ($83.5 million).

Also Read: Mindy Kaling becomes first South Asian woman on Hollywood walk of fame

Prior to this, Pixar’s ‘Inside Out 2’ became the highest-grossing animated film of all time. Developed with a budget of $200 million, ‘Inside Out 2’ continues the story of Riley, who is now navigating the complexities of puberty and high school with a new set of emotions, including Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, Ennui, and Nostalgia, alongside the original cast of Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger, and Disgust.