‘Dune 3’ will be Denis Villeneuve’s final film in the franchise

In the past few years, Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s ‘Dune’ books has emerged as one of the most successful film franchises. As fans await the third ‘Dune’ film, Denis Villeneuve discusses how the series is a franchise rather than a trilogy. He also reveals that ‘Dune 3’ will be his final directorial effort in the franchise.

In Vanity Fair’s ‘Little Gold Men’ podcast, the filmmaker explained that ‘Dune 3’, the third installment, does not complete a trilogy. He noted that while the first two movies (‘Dune: Part I’ and ‘Dune: Part II’) are interconnected, the third film takes place 12 years after the events of ‘Dune’. This third film will adapt Herbert’s novel ‘Dune: Messiah’. Villeneuve stated, “It was really a pair of movies that will be the adaptation of the first book. That’s done and that’s finished. If I do a third one, which is in the writing process, it’s not like a trilogy. It’s strange to say that, but if I go back there, it’s to do something that feels different and has its own identity.”

Furthermore, Denis Villeneuve announced that the upcoming film will be his final contribution to the ‘Dune’ series. He said, “Listen, if ‘Dune: Messiah’ happens, it will have been many years for me on Arrakis, and I would love to do something else. I think it would be a good idea for me to ensure that, in ‘Messiah’, there are seeds in the project if someone wants to do something else afterward, because they are beautiful books. They are more difficult to adapt. They become more and more esoteric. It’s a bit trickier to adapt, but I’m not closing the door. I will not do it myself, but it could happen with someone else.”

‘Dune’ released in 2021 and traced the battle of House Atreides. They were thrust into war in the desertscape of Arrakis. Made on a budget of $165 million, it earned $407.6 million. In contrast, ‘Dune: Part Two’, released in March, soared past $700 million worldwide. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Austin Butler, the film continues Paul Atreides’ journey as he allies with the Fremen against an imperial regime.

Meanwhile, a spin-off series chronicling the rise of the Bene Gesserit is going to release. Titled ‘Dune: Prophecy’, the series will focus on the Harkonnen sisters, Valya and Tula. They founded the powerful and legendary order. It takes palce 10,000 years prior to the events of Herbert’s ‘Dune’ and Villeneuve’s 2021 adaptation. The series features an ensemble cast, including Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Jodhi May, and Travis Fimmel, alongside Bollywood star Tabu. ‘Dune: Prophecy’ will stream on JioCinema in November.