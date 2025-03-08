Chinese film ‘Ne Zha 2’ rakes up $2B globally becoming the biggest animated film ever

Chinese animated film ‘Ne Zha 2’ has been breaking records left, right, and centre. After surpassing the whopping collection of ‘Inside Out 2,’ the film emerged as the biggest animated film of all time. Now, in a span of just 33 days, the film has collected over $2 Billion globally. The feat makes ‘Ne Zha 2’ the first ever animated film to boast the impressive number. Moreover, it is also among the highest-grossing movies of all time in the history of cinema. Mounted on a budget of $80 million, the film has already emerged as a blockbuster.

‘Ne Zha 2’ is the second chapter of the 2019 blockbuster. Inspired by the 16th-century Chinese novel ‘The Investiture of the Gods,’ the film focuses on a young hero with magical abilities. The young fighter defends the fortress town of Chentangguan. Yang Yu, also known as Jiaozi, has directed the title.

Of its record-breaking collection, over $1.96 billion comes from domestic sales in China alone. The feat makes the title the highest-grossing film ever in a single market. Moreover, the film has surpassed ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ $936 million domestic haul. Notably, the ‘Ne Zha 2’ is on the way to overtake it globally as well. Additionally, the animated title will also likely surpass ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and enter the top five highest-grossing films of all time.

Currently, only six other films have crossed the $2 billion threshold. If ‘Ne Zha 2’ moves past Infinity War and The Force Awakens, it will rank just behind ‘Titanic’ ($2.2 billion). The other highest-grossing titles it will follow are ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ ($2.3 billion), ‘Avengers: Endgame’ ($2.7 billion), and ‘Avatar’ ($2.9 billion).

Prior to this, ‘Ne Zha 2’ surpassed the whopping collection of ‘Inside Out 2’ to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time. Additionally, it became the fastest-grossing animated film, reaching its record-breaking total in less than three weeks. Apart from emerging as the biggest animated film, the title also makes IMAX history.