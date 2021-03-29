“Colors represent happiness for me and Holi is a festival of colours. And it creates so much happiness everywhere that I love Holi. Both my kids love it too. Our younger daughter keeps screaming ‘ Holi is the best festival of the world’.

This year we can’t play Holi the way we do it every year because of Covid but still, we celebrated it at home, Just four of us, we had great fun.

I hope and pray next year we can play Holi with everyone and with vaccinations on, Covid is gone and dusted till then.

Happy Holi to all, be safe.” says Gouri Tonk.