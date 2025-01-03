Won Ji An and Park Seo Joon consider headlining ‘Waiting for Gyeongdo’

With the start of the year, K-drama fans can expect to witness some fresh and tantalising on-screen pairings. ‘Squid Game’ season 2 actress Won Ji An is in talks to star opposite rom-com heartthrob Park Seo Joon for a new drama. The potential pairing of the two has already piqued fans’ curiosities.

On January 3, a media outlet reported that Won Ji An is in talks to star in the new drama ‘Waiting for Gyeongdo.’ She recently left viewers in awe with her portrayal of Sae Mi in ‘Squid Game 2.’ In response to the report, Won Ji An’s agency Hiin Entertainment issued a statement. “‘Waiting for Gyeongdo’ is a project that Won Ji An is currently reviewing her casting offer for.” In the upcoming drama, the actress may star opposite ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim’ star Park Seo Jonn.

The upcoming JTBC drama will focus on the narrative of Lee Kyung Do and Seo Ji Woo. The duo meet during their youth and subsequently fall in love with each other in their twenties. As time passes by, they have an unanticipated reunion at an unexpected moment in their life. Director Lim Hyun Wook and screenwriter Yoo Young Ah are going to collaborate on the fluttering rom-com. Lim Hyun Wook has helmed dramas like ‘King the Land,’ ‘Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency,’ and “Life.’ Meanwhile, Yoo Young Ah has previously penned ‘Thirty-Nine,’ ‘Divorce Attorney Shin,’ and more. ‘Waiting for Gyeongdo’ is going to begin its production as soon as its cast is final. The broadcast schedule will be decided thereafter.

The talented team and the cast members have already started making the right waves. If the stars greenlight the project, their fresh pairing is going to create significant buzz.