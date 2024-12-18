WINNER’s Mino and Park Ju Hyun dating? Agencies respond

Word is that K-pop idol WINNER’s Mino and K-drama actress Park Ju Hyun are in a relationship. On December 18, SBS Entertainment News reported that Song Mino and Park Ju Hyun have been in a relationship for two years. Reportedly, they started dating after working together on the 2022 Netflix film ‘Seoul Vibe.’ The news comes after Mino recently attracted controversy for neglecting duty during his ongoing military service.

The report also noted the affectionate gestures of the duo towards each other which fuelled their dating rumors. While Song Mino sent a coffee truck to the set of Park Ju Hyun’s drama, Park Ju Hyun attended the launch of Song Mino’s brand in 2022. Notably, both shared photos from the respective events. Allegedly, eyewitness accounts of the duo on dates have also swirled on social media sites.

Responding to the claims, a representative from YG Entertainment has issued a statement. “It is difficult to confirm matters related to the artist’s personal life.” Similarly, Park Ju Hyun’s agency 935 Entertainment also commented along similar lines. “We can’t confirm matters that pertain to the actor’s private life. We ask for your understanding.”

Meanwhile, Mino is currently facing a controversy around his military term. On December 17, Dispatch reported that WINNER’s Mino was not adequately fulfilling his duties during his service. As per the report, the 31-year-old was facing discrepancies in manual recording of attendance, and absence from duties over medical or annual leave. Subsequently, the Military Manpower Administration started investigating the matter.

Sports Seoul quoted one of its officials saying, “After the news of Song Mino was released, the related department began investigating allegations of manipulation of attendance. We are currently looking into the situation. If the reports released this morning are true, he can be punished according to the Social Service Worker Act.”

Meanwhile, Park Ju Hyun recently received the Best New Actress award for her role in the Korean movie ‘Drive’ at the 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards.