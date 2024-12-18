GOT7’s BamBam wishes to collaborate with Yo Yo Honey Singh

Celebrated K-pop artist, GOT7’s BamBam recently made his debut arrival in India for the much-awaited K-Town Festival 2.0. The music sensation joined the likes of other K-pop stars like CHEN, XIUMIN, and B.I, in Mumbai. On Saturday, December 14, BamBam enthralled netizens with his captivating stage presence, suave moves, and mesmerising vocals. The GOT7 member set the stage ablaze, making sure his Indian fans had a memorable night.

Ahead of the performance, the K-pop sensation got candid with India Today. He discussed his visit to India, GOT7 reunion, and plans to return to the subcontinent with the group. Moreover, he revealed that he wishes to collaborate with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. The news has sent fans into a frenzy who can’t wait for the idea to come to life.

Talking about his visit to India and the first impression, GOT7’s BamBam was all praises. “Firstly, I think the restrooms at the airport were so clean, I was surprised. Additionally, I think the people were so warm — they shook hands and told me they were excited to see me. I was surprised that so many people know me. And Indian beer, I think it was really good!”

During the conversation, the K-pop idol also talked about his discography and picked ‘Take It Easy’ as his comfort track. “I know a lot of people like this song, but sometimes I have to remind myself to take it easy as well. So definitely this song.” When probed about the song he could sing for the rest of his life, the artist chose ‘Ribbon.’ Moreover, sparking excitement, BamBam iterated his interest in collaborating with Yo Yo Honey Singh. While he heard about the rapper only recently, he is keen to explore Yo Yo’s music.

Moving ahead, the K-pop idol also reflected on bringing other GOT7 members to India for a group concert. “We always want that to happen. We are coming back with a new album, and I hope we can come here to perform for everyone for the first time. I am pretty sure a lot of Ahgases (GOT7 fandom) will be very happy if that happens.” He jokingly added, “GOT7, please come. I am waiting here!”

Meanwhile, BamBam is the second GOT7 member to visit India. Previously, Jackson Wang earlier performed at Lollapalooza India in 2023.