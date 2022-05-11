Who will win Kangana or Kartik

Box office clashes are nothing new but it’s exciting in Bollywood. Two more Bollywood giants are all set to clash at the box office. It’s the Kartik Aaryan starring Bhool bhulaiya 2 and Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad. Both the movies are all set to release in theatres on 20th May 2022. While one is a horror-comedy, the other is an action thriller.

Just a few days ago, Ajay Devgn Starrer Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 clashed at the box office.

BollywoodLife did a canvass and asked its readers, which movie volition triumph the container bureau clash – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhaakad? Well, the canvass results are retired and the assemblage has fixed their verdict. According to the canvass results, Dhakkad volition triumphed in the container bureau clash. The Kangana Ranaut starrer has received 65% of the votes, and Kartik Aaryan’s movie has got 35% of the votes.