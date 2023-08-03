Why Dua Lipa is facing lawsuit yet again over her hit song ‘Levitating’

With her upbeat song Levitating, Dua Lipa attracted a lot of fans. The song has, however, gotten the artist into legal difficulties once more. In connection with her 2020 studio album, Levitating, singer Dua Lipa has once again been sued for copyright infringement by a Californian producer who alleges that the singer used his work in the remixes of the song without his permission.

Singer-songwriter Lipa is being sued by musician Bosko Kante and Warner Music Group for allegedly using his talk box without authorization in her Levitating remixes. With the help of the talk box, you can simulate a musical instrument with your voice. Bosko is seeking damages in excess of $20 million.

On other tracks, including a remix of The Blessed Madonna with Madonna and Missy Elliott, another remix with DaBaby, and a live performance by Lipa at the AMAs, the lawsuit further alleges that she utilised the work without permission.

According to Reuters, a lawsuit filed by the reggae band Artikal Sound System was dropped in June 2021, while another lawsuit filed by songwriters Sandy Linzer and L. Russell Brown against the singer was still underway.

The popular singer was also sued in 2021 for allegedly posting an unauthorized paparazzi photograph of herself on her Instagram.

