Elvish Yadav’s journey from a social media influencer to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, which commenced eight weeks ago, reached its conclusion on the evening of August 14. The show’s popularity was evident as it secured a two-week extension due to the immense audience affection. The gripping grand finale showcased an intense competition between two accomplished YouTubers, Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav. In the end, it was Elvish who emerged as the victor. Also read: Elvish Yadav’s journey highlights

At the youthful age of 25, Elvish Yadav is a popular YouTuber and content creator. His entry into the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house occurred during the 27th episode, joining amidst ongoing drama and controversies.

Originating from Gurugram, Elvish Yadav successfully manages two YouTube channels. His first channel, “Elvish Yadav Vlogs,” boasts 4.75 million subscribers, where he shares brief videos about his everyday life.

His second channel, simply named “Elvish Yadav,” has garnered an impressive 10.8 million subscribers and is dedicated to his short films.

In addition to his YouTube endeavors, he also owns the clothing brand, systumm_clothing.

The dynamic between Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia, who entered the Bigg Boss house together, had been marked by tension. Aashika made a revealing statement upon their arrival, highlighting that Elvish had previously produced content that demeaned and body-shamed her, even without any personal interaction.

This revelation ignited friction and escalated tensions between the two contestants. Elvish Yadav has faced criticism on social media for his derogatory remarks about women based on their viewpoints.

In an unexpected twist of support for Elvish’s contentious actions, Salman Khan took a bold stance by questioning the authenticity of Elvish’s fan base, suggesting they might be ‘fake or paid’. This assertion drew backlash from Elvish’s supporters.

They not only responded to Salman’s public admonition but also took issue with his implications. Rather than solely focusing on Elvish’s behavior, fans rallied to challenge Salman’s comments and hold him accountable. Elvish Yadav’s journey has been full of controversies.

The finale brought the families of the Bigg Boss finalists to the stage, where they joined Salman Khan in a lively dance. Notable attendees included the first-evicted contestants like Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, and Palak Purswani, among others.