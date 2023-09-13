Who was Satinder Kumar Khosla aka Birbal, known for his role in ‘Sholay’

Veteran actor Satinder Kumar Khosla, better known by his stage name Birbal, passed away on Tuesday night at a Mumbai private hospital. He was 84.

Cardiac arrest was the cause of Khosla’s demise. Family members have been informed that his last rites will take place on Wednesday.

Those in the film business among others sent condolence messages to the renowned actor from all walks of life. The Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) posted a message on X offering their sympathies for Birbal’s passing.

Advertisement

Khosla was part of more than 500 films produced over 50 years. He received a lot of attention and thunderous ovation for his part as a prisoner in the movie Sholay.

Birbal was renowned for his humorous parts and unique appearance, which included a bushy moustache and a bald pate.

Satinder Kumar Khosla was born in Gurdaspur, Punjab, in 1938, and made his acting debut in the 1967 movie Upkar. He thereafter appeared in many films in Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, and Marathi, among other languages.

He appeared in films like Naseeb, Yaarana, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and Anjaam among others. He worked on a number of Manoj Kumar films, including Upkar, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, and Kranti.