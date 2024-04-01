Amitabh Bachchan reminisces action days: No harness, no VFX

Renowned Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan took a stroll down memory lane, reminiscing about the adrenaline-fueled days of filming action sequences sans safety harnesses. In a nostalgic Instagram post, the megastar shared a captivating throwback picture from one of his numerous cinematic endeavors.

The photograph captures Amitabh in a daring moment, leaping off a towering 30-foot cliff for an action scene. Reflecting on the fearless approach to filmmaking prevalent during his era, he fondly recalled the absence of modern cinematic embellishments like face replacements and visual effects. Instead, performers relied on sheer skill and, if fortunate, the soft landing of mattresses.

The post instantly sparked a wave of nostalgia and admiration among Bachchan’s legion of fans, who flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages. Some expressed unwavering faith in the veteran actor’s ability to repeat such feats even today, while others hailed him as an eternal legend in the realm of Indian cinema.

Among those moved by Bachchan’s reminiscence was fellow actor Shilpa Shirodkar Ranjit, who showered him with praise, affirming his unparalleled status in the industry.

Despite the passage of time, Bachchan continues to grace the silver screen with his unparalleled talent and charisma. His recent appearance in Vikas Bahl’s ‘Ganapath,’ alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, left audiences spellbound. However, the actor’s upcoming projects promise even more excitement and diversity.

Fans eagerly anticipate his role in the upcoming sci-fi action spectacle ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ which boasts a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Additionally, Bachchan is set to captivate audiences with his portrayal in the gripping courtroom drama ‘Section 84.’

As Bachchan continues to redefine cinematic excellence with each project, his legacy as one of India’s most revered actors remains firmly intact, inspiring generations of aspiring artists and captivating audiences worldwide.