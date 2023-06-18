Travis Barker is a US-based musician and drummer with the pop band Blink-182. After joining Blink-182 in 1998 as their replacement drummer, he rose to be their main drummer.

Since their marriage in 2021, Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker have been expecting a kid. “Travis, I’m Pregnant,” placard was shown by Kourtney during one of Travis’ concerts recently when she caught him off guard by holding up a placard evoking the famous Blink-182 song “All The Small Things.”

Overjoyed, Travis leaped off the platform and ran up to Kourtney. The two then shared a passionate kiss as they celebrated the impending birth of their child.

Later, Kourtney shared a video of the shocking announcement on her Instagram Story to confirm the news.

This happy news follows Kourtney’s candid discussion of her experience with in vitro fertilisation (IVF), which she stopped 10 months ago due to its detrimental effects on her mental health.

She disclosed in December that her IVF experience had resulted in her falling into a profound depression and stopping the therapy, among other symptoms.

With her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, the reality star already has three children: Mason (13), Penelope (10), and Reign (8). Travis has two children from a prior relationship with Shanna Moakler: Landon (age 29) and Alabama (age 17).

He appeared in the reality series Meet the Barkers on MTV in 2005, which highlighted his relationship with Shanna Moakler, who was then his wife and the Miss USA winner. He turned vegan and started Barker Wellness Co. after surviving a plane crash in 2008 in which he suffered numerous wounds and burns. Additionally, he has worked with a number of musicians, including his longtime pal Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Lil Wayne, Soulja Boy, and Swae Lee.

Early on, Barker was exposed to music. At the age of five, he enrolled in his first music lessons with Michael Mai, a drummer. Mai provided Barker with a variety of playing techniques and worked to build a solid foundation for him. Barker would eventually learn how to play the piano and the trumpet. Barker began singing and joined a choir in his junior year of high school. Before marrying Kourtney Kardashian, rock star Travis Barker had 2 ex-wives, Shanna Moakler, and Melissa Kennedy in the past.