Travis Barker Reveals Baby Boy’s Name and Due Date with Kourtney Kardashian

Musician Travis Barker shared exciting details about his wife, Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s pregnancy during an appearance on the ‘One Life One Chance with Toby Morse’ podcast, as reported by People.

When asked about the possibility of another ‘Transplants’ album, the drummer mentioned an upcoming benefit for Hawaii but noted that an important event was in the way.

“We had a benefit for Hawaii that we were going to do, but it’s the week that Rocky’s due,” Barker revealed, seemingly confirming his baby’s name as Rocky.

“Rocky Thirteen Barker,” the host, Toby Morse, exclaimed, and Barker confirmed, “Rocky Thirteen Barker.”

Morse commented on the unique name, and Barker playfully added, “I was like he’s going to come out of…my wife’s vagina doing front kicks and push-ups and…”

Morse humorously responded, “That’s such a great name,” and asked about the due date.

Barker disclosed, “Halloween.”

Morse jokingly remarked, “C’mon dude, you couldn’t have planned that any better.”

Barker acknowledged, “I know. It’s either Halloween or like, the first week of November.”

The name Rocky Barker had surfaced earlier when the couple hosted a baby shower in September, which may have accidentally revealed their son’s name.

During the Disneyland-themed baby shower, one photo shared on social media showed a ‘Wishing Tree’ with inscriptions that hinted at the name “Rocky Barker.”

Kourtney Kardashian Barker, 44, is already a mother to Penelope Scotland, 11, and sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, with her ex, Scott Disick. Travis Barker is a father to daughter Alabama Luella and son Landon, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, according to People.