Riar Saab is a new social media sensation and a Punjabi singer. He is famous for his song, ‘Obsessed’. He is a talented artist and is growing socially day by day with 22.6k followers on Instagram. The artist recently performed at a concert in Chandigarh and got immense love from the audience.

The song ‘Obsessed’ is highly streamed on Instagram these days. Not only micro-influencers but Bollywood stars are also using this song for their post like GRWM (Get Ready With Me). On Instagram, more than 131k reels are made on this song. He also got a positive response from netizens when it came to introducing new songs.

He also sang other songs like Promise, Trust, and Area 06 but gained popularity when Bollywood star, Vicky Kaushal, grooved on his now trending song ‘Obsessed’. Vicky Kaushal posted a video of himself jamming to ‘Obsessed’ on Instagram. The actor appeared in the video dressed entirely in black, surrounded by his crew.

Vicky Kaushal’s unmatched energy and enthusiasm for Punjabi dance moves captured the audience’s attention right away, thanks to his charismatic presence and perfect work. He masterfully combines elements of traditional Punjabi dance with modern style, whether it be through his fluid bhangra steps. Whenever Vicky dances to any Punjabi song, it gets popular and most of the songs are underrated.