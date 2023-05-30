Who is Gurmail Kaur, Amar Singh Chamkila’s first wife? Know about their children

Imtiaz Ali revealed his new project through a teaser of a biopic centered around the late singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who tragically died at the young age of 27 in 1988. Amar Singh Chamkila was widely regarded as Punjab’s highest record-selling artist during his time. Diljit Dosanjh has been cast in the lead role, portraying Amar Singh Chamkila, while Parineeti Chopra also features in the film.
The teaser begins with impactful text, “Netflix presents the untold true story of the greatest singer of his time. The highest record-selling artist of Punjab. Died at age 27,” appearing on the screen. Towards the end of the teaser, viewers catch a glimpse of Diljit Dosanjh as Amar Singh Chamkila, addressing a crowd. The film is slated to release in 2024.
After adopting the stage name Amar Singh Chamkila, which translates to “one that glitters” in Punjabi, he collaborated with the female vocalist Surinder Sonia. Together, they recorded a total of eight duets, showcasing their musical synergy and talent.
Who is Gurmail Kaur, Amar Singh Chamkila’s first wife?
Amar Singh Chamkila had two marriages during his lifetime. His first wife was Gurmail Kaur, and together they had two daughters named Amandeep Kaur and Kamaldeep Kaur, who is also known as Kamal Chamkila. Following in her father’s footsteps, Kamal Chamkila pursued a career in singing and collaborated with Punjabi singer Raj Brar for her debut song, “Lalkara.”
He later married Amarjot Kaur, even before divorcing his first wife. They had a son named Jaiman Chamkila, who, like his father and sister, ventured into the field of music and became a singer.