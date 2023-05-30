Who is Gurmail Kaur, Amar Singh Chamkila’s first wife? Know about their children

Imtiaz Ali revealed his new project through a teaser of a biopic centered around the late singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who tragically died at the young age of 27 in 1988. Amar Singh Chamkila was widely regarded as Punjab’s highest record-selling artist during his time. Diljit Dosanjh has been cast in the lead role, portraying Amar Singh Chamkila, while Parineeti Chopra also features in the film.

The teaser begins with impactful text, “Netflix presents the untold true story of the greatest singer of his time. The highest record-selling artist of Punjab. Died at age 27,” appearing on the screen. Towards the end of the teaser, viewers catch a glimpse of Diljit Dosanjh as Amar Singh Chamkila, addressing a crowd. The film is slated to release in 2024.