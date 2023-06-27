Who is Ali Sethi? Fans are Curious as Arijit Singh’s ‘Pasoori nu’ Trends

Famous Pakistani singer Ali Sethi is making news in India these days as Arijit Singh remarked his song Pasoori into Indian version. Titled as Pasoori Nu, the song is a part of the upcoming release SatyaPrem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The original song, that was released as part of Pakistan’s Coke Studio, was sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. While the duo is yet to react to the rendition, but Ali had once made a cover of Arijit’s Aayat and even apologised for it. This song has already made many records like being most googled song of 2022 and the most streamed Pakistani song on Spotify.

Fans of Ali Sethi are not liking the new version of his song and retaliating to remove the song from the film. It is said that the originality of song is rendered completely and it is also being tempered.

Who is Ali Sethi?

Ali Sethi is a Pakistani singer, songwriter, composer, and author. Born on July 2, 1984 to journalists and politicians Najam Sethi and Jugnu Mohsin, Sethi rose to stature with his debut novel, The Wish Maker (2009). Although Sethi received some musical training as a child, he did not begin to professionally train in Hindustani classical music until after graduating from college.

He trained under the tutelage of Ustad Naseeruddin Saami (widely considered a master of both the qawwali and khyal forms of singing) as well as under ghazal and classical singer Farida Khanum.

Sethi is especially associated with the ghazal format of singing and is often celebrated for endeavouring to revive the ancient art form by testing with it and transferring it as a young person’s genre. He collaborates frequently with Grammy-winning music producer Noah Georgeson and has performed at Carnegie Hall, Harvard University, Brown University, and the Royal Geographical Society among others.

Sethi is noted for his ability to blend Hindustani classical ragas with contemporary Western arrangements and for his flair for lending new-age contours to older melodies. In his live performances, he often combines his songs with historical and cultural context, critical commentary, and etymological roots of Urdu words.