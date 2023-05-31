Salman Khan’s stardom extends globally, attracting marriage proposals even from Hollywood. During IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi, a video of a journalist named Alena Khalifeh proposing to Salman went viral.

The 24-year-old fan of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, Alena made headlines after she proposed to Salman during the star-studded IIFA 2023 event held on May 26 in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island.

Who is Alena Khalifeh?

Alena Khalifeh is a multi-faceted professional from Dubai, known for her versatility in various fields. Her wide range of expertise includes broadcast presenter, retail, leadership, content creation, marketing, digital media, and management. On her LinkedIn profile, Alena showcases her diverse skill set and highlights her experiences in these areas.

With an Instagram following of 92K, Alena has gained a significant online presence. She also hosts a show called “AKChats,” which likely provides a platform for engaging discussions and conversations. For a visual glimpse into Alena’s world, you can check out her pictures below.

The viral video

A video capturing the proposal quickly went viral, showcasing Salman’s humorous and endearing response. The video begins with Salman dressed in an all-black suit, engaging with the paparazzi. Suddenly, an enthusiastic Alena can be heard expressing her love for Salman, stating that she came all the way from Hollywood to pop the question.

Salman, displaying his wit, humorously questioned if she was referring to him or confusing him with Shah Rukh Khan, given their shared surname.

Alena promptly confirmed that her proposal was indeed for Salman, leading to her direct and unabashed marriage proposal. In response, Salman genuinely stated that his days of getting married were over and jokingly mentioned that she should have approached him about 20 years ago.

Khalifeh’s proposal to Khan went viral on social media, and she was soon interviewed by several news outlets. She said that she had been planning the proposal for several months, and that she had even hired a professional photographer to document the event. She said that she was not afraid of being rejected by Khan, and that she was simply happy to have been able to express her feelings for him.

Khan has not yet responded to Khalifeh’s proposal. However, he has previously said that he is not interested in getting married right now. He is currently single, and he has been linked to several actresses in the past. However, he has never confirmed any of these relationships.

Only time will tell if Khalifeh will be able to win Khan’s heart. However, she is certainly not giving up hope.