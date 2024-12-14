‘When The Stars Gossip’ teaser: Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin tackle zero gravity

‘The Heirs’ star Lee Min Ho is set to make his grand comeback to the K-drama scene! The actor will share the screen with ‘When the Cammila Blooms’ star Gong Hyo Jin in TvN’s upcoming drama, ‘When the Stars Gossip.’ The highly awaited series already has fans’ hearts racing as the duo will embark on a space odyssey. Moreover, the latest trailer promises fluttering on-screen chemistry between the actors. In the series, the duo will team up to save Earth as the planet’s last hope.

In the series, Lee Min Ho plays a mysterious character who finds himself on a space station. At the same station, Gong’s character, Commander Eve Kim, is already present. The drama is going to explore the unlikely love story between Commander Eve Kim and space tourist Gong Ryong (Lee Min Ho).

The new teaser opens with Eve Kim saying, “You’ll know when you come out here to space, a vastness that has no beginning or end. Here, everyone weighs zero grams.” As a tourist Gong Ryong grapples in adapting to life in space. He enquires in frustration, “When will I finally get used to this wretched zero gravity?” Eve Kim then complains about having to play the nanny to a bothersome Gong Ryong. She quips, “To put it bluntly, do I have to play parent to a tourist?” However, as the two spend more time together, things soften between them. Subsequently, Eve Kim tells him about the responsibility that comes with her post. She explains, “In the case of an emergency, the commander is the person that has to die first.”

The clip then draws parallels between Eve Kim’s work as a commander to Gong Ryong’s work as an obstetrician. Eve says, “There is no rule as important as protecting and creating life. “We came here to live together. You trust me, right?” The video concludes with Gong Ryong reassuring a patient, “Don’t worry, I’m your doctor.” Following his lead, Eve Kim declares, “I’m your commander.”

When The Stars Gossip also stars Han Ji-Eun, Huh Nam-Jun, Lee El, Kim Joo-Hun, Oh Jung-Se, among others. The drama will premiere on Disney+ on January 4, 2025.