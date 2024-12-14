BTS’ V crosses 1B streams on Spotify with ‘Love Me Again’

Christmas comes early for BTS’ V! The K-pop sensation’s track ‘Love Me Again’ from ‘Layover’ gives V his career-best Spotify record. The track has crossed 1 billion views on the streaming platform. ‘Love Me Again’ gives BTS’ V his first track to achieve the impressive milestone.

As per updates, on December 13, V’s ‘Love Me Again’ racked up a remarkable 1 billion streams on Spotify. This gave him his first solo song to reach the milestone. Released on August 9, 2023, it took the track a little over 1 year and 3 months to achieve the feat. Previously, in July, the track set a new record as the fastest B-side track by a K-pop soloist to earn a whopping stream count. On the other hand, the music video boasts a staggering 108 million views. V’s latest achievement marks a significant milestone in his solo career.

Earlier, in November, BTS’ V made history in the world of K-pop by charting seven straight weeks on the prestigious Billboard 200 with his debut solo album, ‘Layover.’ In September, ‘Layover’ stormed onto Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart at No. 2, matching the record previously set by his BTS bandmates, Jimin and SUGA, for the highest-ranking Korean solo album on the chart. V’s ‘Layover’ has undoubtedly etched its place in K-pop history by demonstrating consistent chart-topping performances and achieving significant milestones.

Meanwhile, BTS’ V treats the ARMY with an early Christmas with two Holiday special tracks. The K-pop idol revealed a collaborative track ‘Winter Ahead’ with Park Hyo Shin. In the music video, V not only flaunts his vocal prowess but also his captivating acting skills. The track exudes fuzzy and jazzy vibes and embraces the listener in a warm hug. Moreover, he released a modern reimaging of Bing Crosby’s ‘White Christmas,’ which released 80 years ago. This track is a partnership among the Bing Crosby Estate, Primary Wave Music and Geffen Records. V is currently fulfilling his military service and will return to civilian life in the first half of 2025.