‘When the Stars Gossip’: Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin embark on a space odyssey

‘The Heirs’ star Lee Min Ho is set to make his grand comeback to the K-drama scene! The actor will share the screen with ‘When the Cammila Blooms’ star Gong Hyo Jin in TvN’s upcoming drama, ‘When the Stars Gossip.’ The highly anticipated series already has fans’ hearts racing as the duo will embark on a cosmic journey. Moreover, the trailer promises fluttering on-screen chemistry between the actors. In the series, the duo will team up to save Earth as the planet’s last hope.

The video opens with chaos on Earth following a catastrophic meteorite collision. Just when the planet seems to be in shambles and on the brink of extinction, a spaceship takes off. It offers humanity the last shred of hope. The voice-over narrates, “A super-class space action that will take responsibility for the new year in 2025.” However, the spaceship faces a crisis. Soon we see Lee Min Ho and Gong Hye Jin in their space gears as they bicker about the fate of Earth.



Min Ho asks, “Can we save Earth if we go to space?” In response, Hyo-Jin states, “It’ll be tough!” To this, he replies, “Then what do we do if we go to space?” Hyo Jin remarks, “Gossip with the stars.” Their conversation piques fans’ excitement around the unique plot of the series that sends the K-drama stars to space.

In the series, Lee Min Ho plays a mysterious character who finds himself on a space station. In the same station, Gong’s character, Commander Eve Kim, is already present. The drama is going to explore the unlikely love story between Commander Eve Kim and space tourist Gong Ryong (Lee Min Ho). As per the makers, “We wanted to portray the ordinary lives of astronauts living in space as their everyday story.” They added, “Please look forward to the fun as we reveal what happens during the astronauts’ daily routines, including eating, sleeping, love, friendship, and even dreams.”

When The Stars Gossip also stars Han Ji-Eun, Huh Nam-Jun, Lee El, Kim Joo-Hun, Oh Jung-Se, among others. The drama will premiere on Disney+ on January 4, 2025.