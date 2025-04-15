MoS Defence meets Tanzanian leaders to strengthen bilateral defence ties

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth met Tanzanian Vice-President Philip Isdor Mpango and Minister of Defence and National Service Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax in Dar es Salaam, recently.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that during the meeting Seth updated them on the ongoing Africa-India Key Maritime Engagement, and Defence Expo. The minister also offered to help fulfil the defence requirements of the Tanzania People’s Defence Force. India-Tanzania development partnership, cultural connections and cooperation in health and education were also discussed, the statement said.

The meeting also reviewed the defence cooperation between the two countries, and new ways to further bolster the ties were explored. Training of Tanzanian officers in Indian military training institutes, defence industry collaboration, cooperation in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations, and cybersecurity were some of the key areas of cooperation deliberated upon during the meeting.

Later, Seth also met the Indian Community and spoke about the contribution of the Indian diaspora in the growth and prosperity of not only India but Tanzania too.