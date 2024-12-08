‘Solo Leveling- ReAwakening’: When and where to stream?

Anime fans unite! On December 6, the South Korean film ‘Solo Leveling- ReAwakening’ of the popular anime series released. Since its release, the one question perplexing fans is the OTT release of the title.

The series is based on based on the eponymous web novel written by Chugong. Shunsuke Nakashige has directed ‘Solo Leveling – ReAwakening’ and the movie recaps the first season of the series and gives glimpses into what the upcoming season is going to hold. The highly awaited second instalment is going to premiere at Crunchyroll in January 2022. The film acts as a bridge between the two seasons, setting the stakes high for the upcoming season 2.

Currently, ‘Solo Leveling – ReAwakening’ is not streaming on Netflix or Hulu. At the moment, fans can only catch the title in theatres. It debuted in select IMAX locations across the US on December 4, 2024, and hit additional theatres around the world on December 6, 2024. Fans eager to catch the movie’s stunning visuals can find screenings through platforms like Fandango.

However, as per Decider, for those hoping to stream the movie online, they have to wait a little longer. While Netflix and Hulu host various anime titles, ‘Solo Leveling – ReAwakening’ is not part of their libraries as of now. Since Crunchyroll is involved in distributing the movie alongside Sony Pictures in North America, it’s likely the film will eventually make its streaming debut on the platform. Its availability on Netflix and Hulu doesn’t seem probable. Meanwhile, the first season of ‘Solo Leveling’ is available exclusively on Crunchyroll, the anime-focused streaming platform.

Meanwhile, CBR’s official description for ‘Solo Leveling – ReAwakening’ gives fans a glimpse into the narrative of the film. It reads, “Over a decade has passed since a pathway called a ‘gate’ which connects this world and another dimension suddenly appeared. And people with superhuman powers called ‘hunters’ have been awakened. Hunters use their superhuman powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates to make a living. Sung Jinwoo, a hunter of the lowest rank, is considered the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind. One day, he encounters a double dungeon, a high-level dungeon hidden inside a low-level one. In front of a severely wounded Jinwoo, a mysterious quest window pops up. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to take on the quest, which makes him the only person who can level up.”

Moving ahead, recently the makers dropped a teaser revealing the artists behind the opening track of ‘Solo Leveling’ Season 2. The season will see a ground-breaking collaboration between Japanese songstress Lisa and South Korean boy band Stray Kids’ Felix. Meanwhile, the track is titled ‘ReawakeR.’ Hiroyuki Sawano, the music composer behind ‘Attack on Titan’ is overlooking the opening theme. The upcoming season will see Barca, the boss of the Red Gate Dungeon and the lead antagonist for S2. He makes a menacing appearance in the teaser video. Moreover, the clip also shows snippets of new characters from the upcoming instalment. The video concluded with memorable scenes from the first season.