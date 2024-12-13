‘When the Phone Rings’ Yoo Yeon Seok to cameo in Go Min Si and Kim Ha Neul’s upcoming drama

Heartthrob Yoo Yeon Seok is currently busy ruling K-drama enthusiasts’ hearts with his performance in the ongoing series ‘When the Phone Rings.’ The drama boasts impressive ratings and significant buzz. Now, the actor is going to make a cameo appearance in Go Min Si and Kim Ha Neul’s upcoming drama ‘Your Taste.’ The announcement has sent the fans into a frenzy who can’t stop gushing over the actor.

On December 13, King Kong by Starship officially made the announcement. “Yoo Yeon Seok will make a special appearance in ‘Your Taste,’ which is scheduled to air in the first half of next year.” Futher, the agency elaborated, “[His appearance] came about due to his relationship with director Han Jun Hee, who is working on the drama as its chief creator.” Reportedly, Yoo Yeon Seok and Han Jun Hee were both film art majors at Sejong University. The director is known for helming critically acclaimed series like ‘D.P.’ and ‘Weak Hero Class 1.’ Notably, ‘Your Taste’ will mark Yoo Yeon Seok’s first appearance in one of Han Jun Hee’s productions. Celebrated actors Go Min Si and Kim Ha Neul will lead the upcoming drama.

The slated drama ‘Your Taste’ chronicles the story of two protagonists with different backgrounds and philosophies about food. The two run a small restaurant together in the culinary landscape of Jeonju. As they navigate their journey, they grow together sparks start to fly between the two. The drama will star Kang Ha Neul, Go Min Si, Kim Shin Rok, and Yoo Su Bin.

Park Dhan Hee is helming the drama with Jung Soo Yoon as the screenwriter. Meanwhile, the upcoming romance drama will consist of a total of 10 episodes. It will air every Monday and Tuesday on the South Korean network ENA in the coming year.

Meanwhile, Yoo Yeon Seok is creating waves with his ongoing drama ‘When the Phone Rings.’ He essays the role of Baek Sa Eon. Sa Eon is a man with an enviable life who has it all. He boasts an impressive family background, charming looks, and talent. Moreover, Sa Eon is the youngest spokesperson for the Blue House. On the other hand, Chae Soo Bin plays his wife, Hong Hee Joo. The drama is currently streaming on Netflix and has been a hit among fans till now.