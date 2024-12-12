‘Dark Nuns’: Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been embark on a deadly mission

The poster and the teaser of the highly-anticipated occult film ‘Dark Nuns’ is finally out, teasing a blood-churning narrative. The film is surrounded by significant buzz given the high-profile start cast including Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been. The film is the second instalment and the female version of Kang Dong Won’s 2015 hit ‘The Priests.’ ‘Dark Nuns’ chronicles the story of two nuns who perform exorcisms to save a young boy possessed by a formidable evil spirit.

On December 11, the makers of the upcoming film released a new poster for the film. Featuring Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been in the picture, the two are wearing nun habits. They have their heads held high as they exude fearlessness and determination. Superimposed on the poster is a fiery scene, suggesting deadly hurdles in their paths. The caption reads, “We are ready to go to the forbidden place,” piquing fans’ curiosities. The film stars ‘The Glory’ actress Song Hye Kyo as Sister Junia. On the other hand, ‘Vincenzo’ actress Jeon Yeo Been will play Sister Michaela. Junia is a fearless nun who will go to lengths to save the boy at all costs. Meanwhile, Michaela, though initially repulsed by Junia, joins forces with her to help the suffering boy.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by management mmm (매니지먼트 엠엠엠) (@management_mmm)



Father Paolo, a psychiatrist, believes that medical intervention will give the answer to curing Hee Joon. On the flip side, Father Andrea takes a different approach, performing exorcisms in an attempt to free the boy of evil and paranormal forces. Together, they fight a battle of faith, science, and determination in their quest against evil.

Along with the poster, the makers also dropped a teaser. The clip begins with Sister Junia’s ominous question, “Have you heard of the Twelve Apparitions?” Soon, tension rises with a suspenseful soundtrack wrapping the background. As the teaser moves ahead, it hints at an intense clash between the nuns and the Twelve Apparitions, which have resurfaced in Korea. Junia’s commanding proclamation, “You vile spirits, leave at once!” teases a high-stakes battle against evil.

‘Dark Nuns’ will hit theatres on January 24, 2025.