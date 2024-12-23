When Shyam Benegal credited Satyajit Ray for revolutionizing Indian cinema

The world of Indian cinema mourns the loss of Shyam Benegal, a trailblazing filmmaker whose work reshaped the landscape of storytelling on screen. Known for his deeply humanistic and socially conscious films, Shyam Benegal had an unparalleled influence on Indian cinema, and yet, the acclaimed director himself often pointed to another figure as the cornerstone of Indian filmmaking: Satyajit Ray.

In a candid conversation from years past, Benegal expressed his admiration for Ray, describing him as the most pivotal filmmaker in Indian history.

Advertisement

According to Shyam Benegal, Indian cinema can be divided into two distinct eras: before and after Satyajit Ray. The release of Ray’s ‘Pather Panchali’ in 1955, he said, was a transformative moment that left audiences and filmmakers alike reeling with its originality and depth.

Advertisement

“No other filmmaker has ever matched the quality of Ray’s work,” Benegal remarked, adding that Ray’s meticulous attention to detail and his ability to tell deeply local stories with universal appeal set a benchmark for all who followed.

Ray’s films, including masterpieces like the Apu Trilogy (‘Pather Panchali’, ‘Aparajito’, and ‘Apur Sansar’), ‘Jalsagar’, and ‘Ghare Baire’, explored human relationships and societal structures with a rare sensitivity.

Benegal, too, was a pioneer in his own right, spearheading the New Indian Cinema movement with films like ‘Ankur’ and ‘Manthan’. While Ray’s lens often focused on personal and familial dynamics, Benegal turned his camera toward socio-political issues, amplifying the voices of marginalized communities.

Despite their distinct approaches, the two directors shared a commitment to realism and humanism, elevating Indian cinema from mere entertainment to an art form.

Reflecting on mainstream Indian cinema, Benegal once likened it to a dish of biryani—an eclectic mix of flavors and ingredients, often leaning heavily into fantasy and escapism. While such films have their place, he argued, they lack the connection to real life that defines truly impactful storytelling.

“Satyajit Ray’s entry into Indian cinema was like nothing anyone had seen before,” Benegal said. “It changed everything—how we tell stories, what subjects we explore, and the way films connected with audiences.”

Ray’s groundbreaking work not only inspired filmmakers like Benegal but also put Indian cinema on the global map.

Benegal openly acknowledged the profound influence Ray had on his own storytelling, crediting him with setting a standard of excellence that remains unmatched.

As we bid farewell to Shyam Benegal, his legacy as a filmmaker who championed meaningful narratives will endure.