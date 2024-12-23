When Shyam Benegal’s ‘Manthan’ stole the spotlight at Cannes 2024

Indian cinema has lost a legend with the passing of acclaimed filmmaker Shyam Benegal. Known for his groundbreaking storytelling, Benegal’s legacy recently received massive acknowledgement at the Cannes Film Festival, where his 1976 masterpiece ‘Manthan’ took center stage in the Cannes Classics section.

The film, inspired by Verghese Kurien’s revolutionary milk cooperative movement during India’s White Revolution, was restored in 4K by the Film Heritage Foundation. This not-for-profit organization, led by filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, has been instrumental in preserving cinematic gems.

The Cannes premiere of the restored version of ‘Manthan’ was an emotional affair, attended by actor Naseeruddin Shah, who starred in the film, along with family members of the late actress Smita Patil, the movie’s producers, and Dungarpur himself. ‘Manthan’—translated as ‘The Churning’—remains a landmark in Indian cinema for its powerful narrative and unique production history.

The film was the first crowdfunded film in India, supported by 500,000 farmers who each contributed ₹2. This collective effort reflected the film’s theme of unity and empowerment, making it a testament to the “power of the people.”

‘Manthan’ received critical acclaim, winning the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and Best Screenplay in 1977. It was also India’s official entry for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film that year.

The title song, “Mero Gaam Katha Parey,” performed by Preeti Sagar, became iconic, earning her a Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer. The song later gained further recognition as the soundtrack for Amul’s television commercials, connecting the film’s legacy to the brand synonymous with India’s dairy revolution.

Benegal’s passing marks the end of an era, but his films, especially ‘Manthan’, stand as timeless tributes to his genius.