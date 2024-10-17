When Radhika Merchant shared a sweet kiss with Katy Perry

On October 16, 2024, Radhika Merchant’s birthday became extra special as a previously unseen video from her pre-wedding festivities with Katy Perry went viral.

The video, shared by social media sensation Orry, captures a fun moment from the couple’s cruise pre-wedding event, featuring none other than pop star Katy Perry.

In the clip, Katy Perry holds Radhika Merchant’s hand, admiring her stunning engagement ring, and exclaiming, “Oh my god, it’s gorgeous!” As the excitement builds, Katy goes on to dedicate her iconic hit song “I Kissed a Girl” to the bride-to-be.

“Well, this next song is dedicated to this beautiful bride that I’ll never be able to kiss,” Katy playfully says before launching into the performance. With Anant Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and even Bollywood star Ranveer Singh among the crowd, Radhika is all smiles, clearly enjoying the moment.

The highlight of the video comes at the end, when Radhika plants a kiss on Katy Perry’s cheek, adding a personal touch to the celebratory atmosphere. Orry captioned the post with a heartfelt “Happy birthday @radhika161094,” along with heart emojis, further enhancing the joy of the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which took place earlier in 2024, was nothing short of spectacular. Known for their lavish celebrations, the Ambani family once again outdid themselves.

Their wedding spanned multiple events and venues, each reflecting the family’s penchant for grandeur. The guest list boasted a mix of close family, Bollywood celebrities, and prominent figures from the business world.

Radhika, who has close association with the Ambani family for years, is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. As she officially joined one of India’s most influential families, her wedding to Anant Ambani became one of the most talked-about events of the year.