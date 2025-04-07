Anant Ambani completes his 170-km-long spiritual ‘padyatra’ from Jamnagar to Dwarka

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, has completed his 170-km-long ‘padyatra’ from Jamnagar to Dwarka. Anant’s yatra was completed on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday.

Anant undertook his pilgrimage mostly at night to avoid traffic congestion. The padyatra was completed peacefully with minimal public disruption.

Extending his greetings on the occasion of Ram Navami, Anant Ambani said, “I seek blessings for peace, prosperity, and happiness for all Indians.”

His mother and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani lauded her son’s commitment and devotion. “I am proud of my son for completing this spiritual yatra from Jamnagar to Dwarka,” she said, adding that faith has always been supreme for her.

Radhika Merchant, Anant’s wife, who joined him at Dwarka, said, “Anant has been planning to go on this yatra for quite some time. But due to some reasons he could not do it earlier. Now, after our marriage, he has completed this yatra from our home in Jamnagar to Dwarka. We will celebrate his birthday here.”

During the pilgrimage, a video of Anant Ambani went viral on social media, showing him rescuing a group of chickens being transported in a van. Anant reportedly stopped the vehicle, paid double the price to the owner, and ensured the birds were handed over safely.

The chickens he rescued will now be cared for at Vantara — the state-of-the-art animal rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar.