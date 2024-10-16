‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ turns 26: Karan Johar celebrates a timeless Bollywood classic

Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar recently marked a nostalgic milestone, celebrating the 26th anniversary of his debut film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’—a movie that redefined romance for an entire generation and remains one of Indian cinema’s most beloved classics.

Released in 1998, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, capturing the hearts of millions with its unforgettable story, fashion trends, and music. Johar commemorated the occasion by sharing a heartfelt post on social media.

Johar took to Instagram to celebrate ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s’ 26-year journey. Sharing a video featuring behind-the-scenes moments from the making of the film, Johar’s caption encapsulated the playful charm of the late ’90s.

He wrote, “Of cool neck chains, neon shirts, pink headbands, summer camp with only dancing involved, wishing on toota taaras (falling stars), cheating in basketball, dosti (friendship) that turns into pyaar (love), and characters that live through time and beyond!!”

Johar’s tribute wasn’t just about looking back; it was about acknowledging the incredible team behind the film. He expressed gratitude to the cast and crew, on how the spirit of the film have endured over two decades. “It’s heartening to know that the same magic continues to resonate with people even today,” Johar added.

‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ was not just a film—it was a cultural phenomenon. The movie’s impact went far beyond its box-office success. From its catchy music to its iconic dialogues, everything about the film left an indelible mark on Bollywood. The movie popularized trends such as the exchange of friendship bands on Friendship Day. It inspired an entire generation to embrace Shah Rukh Khan’s character, Rahul, with his signature necklaces and Anjali’s (Kajol) memorable bob haircut.

The film’s soundtrack features songs like “Koi Mil Gaya” and the titular track “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”. They became instant hits and continue to be fan favorites at parties, weddings, and nostalgic gatherings. The themes of youthful love, unspoken feelings, and the strong bond of friendship resonated deeply with viewers.

At the heart of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s’ success were its lead actors, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji. Their chemistry brought life to the complex love triangle in the film. Shah Rukh Khan, who played the charming and conflicted Rahul, was hailed by Johar as the “Emperor of Entertainment” and the “King of Romance”.

Johar reflected on the pivotal role Khan played in shaping his career. He expressed deep gratitude: “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for bhai (brother), if it wasn’t for Aditya Chopra.”

The trio’s on-screen magic wasn’t just confined to 1998. Last year, the 25th anniversary of the film saw the lead cast making a surprise appearance at a re-release screening.