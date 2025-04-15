Katy Perry comes back from space — and kisses the ground!

Pop superstar Katy Perry just checked something ‘major’ off her bucket list: going to space. And how did she celebrate her return to Earth? By dropping to her knees and planting a big kiss on the ground. Yes, you read that right—Mother Earth got some serious love after Perry’s interstellar journey.

Katy was part of a groundbreaking all-female crew aboard Blue Origin’s latest flight on April 14. The team included some seriously iconic women: journalist Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights trailblazer Amanda Nguyen, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sanchez—who also happens to be engaged to Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos.

Advertisement

Their mission wasn’t a long one, but it was historic. The crew including Katy Perry soared 62 miles above Earth, reaching the Kármán line—the boundary where our atmosphere ends and outer space begins. They spent around four minutes in weightlessness.

Advertisement

Once back on solid ground, Katy and Gayle couldn’t hide their emotions. Both literally bent down and kissed the Earth, visibly overwhelmed. Katy looked both joyful and relieved, and Gayle later described the moment as a powerful, bonding experience.

“We are forever bounded,” she said. “You can’t go through what we’ve gone through and not be. It really is a true sisterhood.”

Lauren Sanchez, who’s gearing up to marry Bezos this summer, was all smiles and jokes. “I had to come back. I mean, we’re getting married! If I didn’t come back, that would be a bummer for me,” she quipped at the West Texas landing site, clearly high on life and low on gravity.

The emotional high wasn’t just about the return. Aisha Bowe, who had dreamed of space since childhood, said the moment they lifted off was electric. “We started to hear some singing… everybody could just feel the energy in the capsule,” she said. Once the crew was floating freely, there was a collective moment of awe. “There was a very special moment between all of us. It’s just beautiful.”

Oh, and that singing Aisha mentioned? That would be Katy Perry serenading the squad with ‘What a Wonderful World’. Could it ‘be’ more perfect? Katy later shared that she had covered the Louis Armstrong classic before, but never imagined she’d sing it literally in space. “Obviously, my higher self was steering the ship,” she said. “This is about making space for future women. It’s all for the benefit of Earth.”

For Gayle King, the view from above was life-changing. “It’s oddly quiet up there,” she reflected. “And when you look down at the planet, it really made me think—we need to do better.”

Back at the launch site, Jeff Bezos himself was in emotion as he sent his fiancée and the crew off. “I am so excited for you, I don’t want to get off,” he said before stepping away from the rocket. “I want to go with you. And when you get back, I can’t wait to hear how it’s changed you. I love all of you. Godspeed.”