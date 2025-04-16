Katy Perry goes to space, Internet brings her back to Earth — Netizens say, “No thanks!”

Emily Ratajkowski is calling out the so-called “girl power” space mission that recently sent Katy Perry and a few other high-profile women out of the atmosphere for a brief 11-minute joyride — and she’s not holding back.

The model and author took to TikTok on Monday to blast the Blue Origin flight, which featured Perry, journalist Gayle King, and Lauren Sánchez (aka Jeff Bezos’ fiancée), among others. The launch was hailed by Blue Origin as a historic moment — the first time six women flew to space together — but Ratajkowski wasn’t impressed. At all.

Advertisement

“That space mission this morning? That’s end-time sht,” she said bluntly. “It’s beyond parody.”

Advertisement

Her main gripe? The hypocrisy. “Saying you care about Mother Earth and then blasting off in a rocket funded by a company contributing to the climate crisis? Make it make sense,” she added, visibly frustrated.

“katy perry going to space!!”

The actual trip: pic.twitter.com/JK4mOyuiKY — solcito (@_valkyriecroft) April 14, 2025

Crazy how Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez going to “space” for 10 minutes is supposed to “inspire women”, but the women who already worked at NASA are *checks notes* getting fired and getting their bios removed from the site — Rhonda ~ (@SilverARTicfox) April 14, 2025

If Jeff Bezos can send Katy Perry into space, he can pay a wealth tax so every American has debt-free healthcare. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) April 14, 2025

katy perry going to space for 11 minutes whyd i think it was gonna be like an entire month pic.twitter.com/XBFnzldR42 — joey (@emmarobcerts) April 14, 2025

starting a conspiracy that the katy perry who came back from space isn’t the same one who went up. — one dozen rats at a keyboard (@PanasonicDX4500) April 14, 2025

While Blue Origin’s launch was dressed up in layers of empowerment and progress, critics argue it was more about optics than impact. The idea seemed to be: send a group of women to space, and call it a milestone.

But when you consider the environmental cost and the vague reasoning behind the whole spectacle, it starts to feel more like a publicity stunt than a paradigm shift.

And then there’s the cost. While exact figures weren’t out, back in 2021, a single seat on Blue Origin’s spacecraft reportedly went for as high as $28 million. For context: the ride lasts around 11 minutes. Some passengers don’t pay — William Shatner famously flew for free — but the bottom line is, this is a very expensive show.

So what did the world gain from this mission? Katy Perry, ever the performer, tried to turn the moment into something poetic. She sang “What a Wonderful World” in zero gravity, kissed the Earth when she returned, and held up a daisy for her daughter, Daisy Dove, as a symbolic gesture.

But it all felt… a little much. A little too staged. And definitely too shiny to cover up the lack of clarity around why this launch even happened.

The internet agreed. Ratajkowski’s video struck a chord, racking up thousands of comments echoing her skepticism.

Sure, it looked cool. And yeah, seeing women in space is always a powerful image. But as Emily Ratajkowski made clear, when you strip away the glitter and stardust, this mission felt less like a win for women — and more like an expensive, ozone-burning photoshoot.