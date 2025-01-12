When Mallika Sherawat held Bruno Mars at gunpoint

Actor Mallika Sherawat took a trip down memory lane, sharing a behind-the-scenes video of her time with global pop sensation Bruno Mars.

The Bollywood star posted the clip on Instagram on Saturday, reminiscing about their collaboration for a parody video filmed over a decade ago.

The lighthearted video featured Mallika Sherawat holding a gun to head of Bruno Mars, only for the singer to spin around and embrace her, ending with both stars bursting into laughter.

Dressed in a pink dress, Mallika exuded charm, while Bruno kept it classic in a white shirt paired with a black blazer and trousers.

In her caption, Mallika expressed her excitement about working with the “Uptown Funk” hitmaker, writing, “Shooting a music video with Bruno Mars was an absolute blast . Every moment on set was filled with excitement and fun. It’s an experience I’ll cherish forever!” She also tagged Bruno and added hashtags like #brunomars, #mallikasherawat, and #hollywoodmeetsbollywood.

This isn’t the first time Mallika has spoken fondly about Bruno. She previously revealed that the singer once serenaded her with his hit song “Just the Way You Are.”

Known for his dynamic performances and genre-blending music, Bruno Mars has left an indelible mark on the global music scene.

With a career spanning multiple styles like pop, R&B, funk, and soul, Mars is popular for his retro-inspired showmanship and his band, the Hooligans, who double as backup singers and dancers. His influences range from Motown legends to rock icons like Led Zeppelin and The Beatles.

In 2021, he teamed up with Anderson .Paak to form the superduo Silk Sonic, further solidifying his reputation as a musical powerhouse.