BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ ‘APT’ breaks PSY’s historic Billboard record

K-pop idol, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, and Bruno Mars dropped one of the biggest musical collaborations of 2024. Ever since the release of their collaborative track ‘APT,’ the duo has set the music scene ablaze. The track is on a record-breaking spree with no intention to stop. Now, as the BLACKPINK star’s wall of fame expands, it has created K-pop history. After outrunning PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style’ on YouTube, the track now breaks his Billboard record.

As per reports, Rosé and Bruno Mars’ ‘APT’ has become the first song in 12 years to hold the No. 1 spot on the worldwide iTunes chart for 96 days. Previously, PSY’s globally hit party anthem, ‘Gangnam Style’ boasted the record.

ROSÉ officially breaks a 12-year old record as "APT." (96 days) becomes the longest #1 running song by a K-pop act on iTunes worldwide songs chart in history, surpassing PSY's "Gangnam Style" (95 days).



Prior to smashing the Billboard record, ‘APT’ became the fastest K-pop track to cross 1 billion views on YouTube. With this, the track beat PSY’s record of 12 years. On January 31, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ ‘APT’ surpassed 1 billion plays on YouTube. The track became the fastest K-pop music video to cross the momentous threshold. Released on October 18, 2024, the track racked up an impressive count of views in just 105 days. On the other hand, PSY’s 2012 global smash hit, ‘Gangnam Style,’ held the record for crossing the threshold 158 days.

With the feat, the collaborative track ranked as the fifth fastest music video to achieve 1 billion views on YouTube. The track fell behind Adele’s ‘Hello,’ Luis Fonsi’s ‘Despacito,’ Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You,’ and J Balvin and Willy William’s ‘Mi Gente.’

Meanwhile, recently, On January 13, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) announced that ‘APT’ has received an official BRIT Gold certification in the UK. This gave Rosé her first solo track to achieve the feat. According to BPI, singles are certified gold when 400,000 units are sold. On the other hand, albums receive the same at 100,000 units sold.

Moreover, the collaborative track set a new record as the biggest male-female duet debut of 2024, even surpassing Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s ‘Fortnight.’