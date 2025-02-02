BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ ‘APT’ becomes the fastest K-pop track to cross 1B views

K-pop sensation, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, and Bruno Mars dropped the biggest musical collaboration of 2024. Ever since the release of their collaborative track ‘APT,’ the duo has captured the music scene like wildfire. The track is on a record-breaking spree with no intention to stop. Now, as the BLACKPINK star’s wall of fame expands, it has created K-pop history. ‘APT’ is now the fastest K-pop track to cross 1 billion views on YouTube. With this, the track beat PSY’s hit song ‘Gangnam Style,’s record.

On January 31, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ ‘APT’ surpassed 1 billion plays on YouTube. The track is now the fastest K-pop music video to cross the momentous threshold. Released on October 18, 2024, the track racked up an impressive count of views in just 105 days. Moreover, the music video breaks PSY’s 12-year-long record for the fastest K-pop music video to reach 1 billion views. His 2012 global smash hit, ‘Gangnam Style,’ previously held the record of 158 days.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie)



Additionally, ‘APT’ now ranks as the fifth fastest music video to achieve 1 billion views on YouTube. The track is falling behind Adele’s ‘Hello,’ Luis Fonsi’s ‘Despacito,’ Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You,’ and J Balvin and Willy William’s ‘Mi Gente.’

Continuing the string of achievements, the collaborative track peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Moreover, ‘APT’ also dominates the Global Spotify chart, making Rosé the first K-pop female soloist to do so. Additionally, she is now the first K-pop artist to surpass 50 million monthly listeners. With the feat, she broke BTS’ Jungkook’s record for the highest number of monthly listeners accounting for 40.7 million.

Meanwhile, recently, On January 13, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) announced that ‘APT’ has received an official BRIT Gold certification in the UK. This gave Rosé her first solo track to achieve the feat. According to BPI, singles are certified gold when 400,000 units are sold. On the other hand, albums receive the same at 100,000 units sold.

Also Read: Netflix 2025 slate out! ‘Squid Game’ S3, ‘Stanger Things’ S5 and ‘Wednesday’ S2 confirmed

Moreover, the collaborative track set a new record as the biggest male-female duet debut of 2024, even surpassing Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s ‘Fortnight.’