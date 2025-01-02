What did PM Modi and Diljit Dosanjh discuss in their meeting? WATCH

On New Year’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a heartwarming video of his meeting with singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, where the two discussed a variety of topics ranging from India’s vastness to the power of yoga and the beauty of music.

In the video, posted on Instagram, Prime Minister Modi praised Diljit Dosanjh for his global success, calling him a true “Diljit,” or “winner of hearts.”

Modi reflected on how a young boy from an Indian village had managed to bring pride to the country. “When a boy from an Indian village makes India’s name shine, it feels good. Your family named you Diljit, and you keep winning over people,” he said warmly.

Dosanjh, who has long been a fan of India’s rich heritage, shared his deep admiration for the country. He spoke about how he had read about India’s greatness but only truly understood it after traveling across the nation.

“The large size of India is a strength. We are a vibrant society,” Modi responded, highlighting the diversity and unity of the country.

The conversation also touched upon the transformative power of yoga, with Dosanjh calling it a “magical creation” from India. The Prime Minister agreed, emphasizing that yoga’s true benefits can only be understood by those who experience it firsthand.

The singer also shared a personal reflection on the emotional connection he felt when Modi spoke about his mother and the Ganga, calling it a powerful moment.

“When you talk about your mother or Ganga Maa… our hearts are overcome with emotions,” Dosanjh said, expressing his deep respect for the Prime Minister.

To further celebrate the occasion, Dosanjh performed a devotional song in honor of Guru Nanak.

Both Modi and Dosanjh took to social media to share their thoughts on the memorable meeting. Dosanjh described it as a “fantastic start to 2025,” highlighting their conversation about music and more. Modi also expressed his admiration for Dosanjh, calling him “truly multifaceted,” blending talent with tradition.