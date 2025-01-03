Wayne Osmond of the Osmond Brothers passes away at 73

Wayne Osmond, a cherished member of the iconic Osmond Brothers singing group, has passed away at the age of 73. He died peacefully on Wednesday in Salt Lake City, surrounded by his family.

The news of his passing was confirmed by his brother, Merrill Osmond, who revealed that Wayne suffered a massive stroke. Merrill shared on Facebook that he was able to say his goodbyes at the hospital before Wayne passed.

The Osmond family released a heartfelt statement honoring Wayne’s life and legacy. They described him as a beloved husband and father who left a lasting impact through his faith, music, love, and laughter.

The statement expressed gratitude for his life, emphasizing his belief in the gospel of Jesus Christ, the eternal bond of families, and his fondness for banana splits, a detail that brought a touch of lightness to their tribute.

Wayne’s younger brother, Donny Osmond, also paid tribute on social media, reflecting on the joy and optimism Wayne brought to everyone around him. Donny expressed how fortunate he and his siblings felt to have Wayne as their brother.

Wayne Osmond’s musical journey began with his siblings Alan, Merrill, and Jay as the Osmond Brothers. The group started performing at their LDS church in Ogden, Utah, before gaining recognition as a barbershop quartet.

Their talent caught the attention of Disney executives during a performance at Disneyland, which led to their television debut on ‘The Andy Williams Show’ in 1962. The Osmond Brothers quickly became regulars on the show, captivating audiences with their harmonies and charm.

Wayne’s rich baritone voice was a key part of the group’s sound, and his contributions played a significant role in shaping the Osmonds’ legacy in the music industry.

Throughout his life, Wayne faced significant health challenges with remarkable resilience and grace. In a 2004 interview with ‘Coping With Cancer’ magazine, he shared his experiences battling a brain tumor as a child and later having ependymoma, a rare and often fatal childhood cancer.

Despite the grueling treatments, Wayne returned to the stage just six months after his diagnosis, wearing a cowboy hat to cover his hair loss from radiation.