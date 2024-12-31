Priya Dutt shares rare photo of Sunil Dutt with Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States and a beacon of humanitarian efforts, passed away peacefully at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100.

His son, James E. Carter III, confirmed the news, though the cause of death was not immediately disclosed. Carter had been under hospice care since February 2023, choosing to spend his final days surrounded by loved ones after battling melanoma that had spread to his liver and brain.

Known for his tireless dedication to peace and social justice, Carter’s legacy extends far beyond his presidency. Awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, he was recognized for his relentless efforts in resolving international conflicts, advancing democracy, and championing human rights.

Carter’s passing evoked heartfelt tributes from around the world, including a poignant message from Indian politician Priya Dutt. She shared a cherished black-and-white photograph of her father, legendary actor Sunil Dutt, alongside Carter and his wife, Rosalynn.

Reflecting on Carter’s legacy, Priya Dutt wrote, “The world has lost another extraordinary soul. A man who tirelessly worked for peace and humanity. Sharing a precious moment of my dad with him and his wife Rosalynn reminds me of the kindness and warmth he shared with the world. Rest In Peace.”

Carter’s life was marked by resilience and a commitment to service. Even after leaving the Oval Office, he dedicated himself to humanitarian work through the Carter Center, an organization he co-founded with Rosalynn to promote health, democracy, and conflict resolution worldwide.

Just weeks before his passing, Carter was seen outside his home, celebrating his 100th birthday with family and friends as a flyover honored his milestone. It was a fitting tribute to a man who had spent a century uplifting others.