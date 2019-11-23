Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi, which is based on the life of late politician J Jayalalithaa is creating much buzz among the audiences. For the past few months, Kangana has been putting in her best to ace the role of the most well known female leaders as well as actresses. After months of hard work, the film recently went on floors.

On Saturday, the makers of the Thalaivi finally unveiled the first look poster of the film featuring Kangana Ranaut as the former Tamil Nadu chief minister.

Kangana took to her official Instagram handle to share the first look poster of the film in the form of collage. Alongside the poster, she wrote, “The legend we know, but the story that is yet to be told! Presenting #KanganaRanaut, in & as #Thalaivi. A film by #Vijay, arriving in cinemas on 26th June 2020 (sic).”

Meanwhile, film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the first look poster of the film.

In the poster, Kangana can be seen stepping into the shoes of the powerful personality who governed over the state of Tamil Nadu for 14 years as the Chief Minister. In classic Jayalalithaa style, Kangana can be seen clad in a dark green cape with a border and a bottom. With a circular bindi on her forehead just like the late CM, Kangana seems to have nailed the complete look of the actor-turned-politician.

Meanwhile, a short teaser was also released on YouTube.

Actor Arvind Swamy will play the late Tamil superstar and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran in the biopic Thalaivi.

The film will release in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. It is being directed by A L Vijay.

Apart from Kangana, only Arvind Swami’s name has been confirmed in the cast. The film is scheduled to release on June 26, 2020.