Actress Kangana Ranaut has been gearing up for her upcoming film Thalaivi and is seen prepping hard for her role.

The Queen actress will be seen essaying the role of the political stalwart J. Jayalalithaa. Recently, the makers of the film revealed the first look poster and teaser of the film.

From prosthetics to dance practices, Kangana has been doing it all in order to inch closer to perfection. While Kangana is putting her soul into the film, her sister Rangoli is leaving no stone unturned to boost her morale.

On Tuesday, Rangoli took to her official Twitter handle to share a dance video of her sister Kangana, where the actress is seen practising Bharatnatyam for Thalaivi. The actress can be seen dancing so gracefully. Kangana dons a white traditional ensemble. Rangoli posted the video and lauded her sister for the immense hard work put in by her.

Alongside the video, “Beyond the fake glamour of showbiz, this is what an artist workshop looks like, blood or sweat on the battlefield, various languages and accents or hours of practice to perfect one step… there is one truth to acting dissolution and SKILL (sic).”

As far as Kangana’s film is concerned, Thalaivi is all set to hit the cinemas on June 26th next year.

Directed by A. L. Vijay, the trilingual biographical film will chronicle the life of the tall political leader who was Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister for 16 years.