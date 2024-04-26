Pooja Bhatt cheers on Deepak Tijori’s comeback in ‘Tippsy’

Pooja Bhatt, known for her roles in iconic films like Sadak, recently took to Instagram to show some love to her longtime friend and co-star, Deepak Tijori. Their bond, spanning over three decades, remains as strong as ever. Pooja’s heartfelt shoutout came on a significant day – the release date for the trailer of Deepak’s upcoming movie, Tippsy.

Sharing an old photo and a recent one on her Instagram, Pooja reminisced about the shared laughter, tears, and challenging times they’ve experienced together. She praised Deepak for being a rock-solid friend, always there to lend support even at 4 AM during any crisis. As the trailer of Tippsy was about to drop, Pooja expressed her pride in Deepak’s resilience and determination, vowing to stand by him and his team.

See Pooja Bhatt’s post:

In her Instagram post, Pooja highlighted the enduring nature of their friendship, transcending the boundaries of reel and real life. She affectionately called Deepak her ‘4 AM’ friend, emphasizing the depth of their bond beyond the glitz and glamour of the film industry.

In her subsequent post, she shared two pictures: one featuring herself with Tijori, and another with her father, Mahesh Bhatt, alongside Tijori.

Deepak Tijori, known for his captivating performances in the 90s, is gearing up for a comeback with Tippsy, a movie he’s not only starring in but also directing. The film, in the making for two years, boasts a talented ensemble cast including Natasha Suri, Kainaat Arora, Nazia Hussain, Alankrita Sahai, and Sonia Birje.

Produced by Raju Chadha and Deepak Tijori himself, Tippsy promises to be a cinematic treat for audiences. After a hiatus from the big screen since Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 in 2018, Deepak’s return is eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike. Set to hit theaters on May 10, 2024, Tippsy is poised to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline and stellar performances.